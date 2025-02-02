Seven kamikaze drone attacks on Energodar staged by Ukrainian troops

MELITOPOL, February 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted seven kamikaze drone attacks on the city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the city’s acting mayor, Maxim Pukhov, said.

"By now, seven attempts to attack the city with Ukrainian kamikaze drones have been reported. No one was hurt, no damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Energodar is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Kakhovka water reservoir, some 135 kilometers from the city of Melitpol, the temporary administrative center of the Zaporozhye Region. The city is home to the employees of the Zaporozhye NPP and their families. After the city came under Russia’s control in 2022, it was been regularly shelled by Ukrainian troops.