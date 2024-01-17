Ukrainian drone shot down in Moscow Region, another one intercepted in Leningrad Region

MOSCOW 18. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Moscow Region and intercepted another one in the Leningrad Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At about 1:30 a.m. Moscow time (10:30 p.m. GMT) on January 18, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. One Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the Moscow Region and another one was intercepted over the Leningrad Region," it said.