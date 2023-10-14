Russian forces foil Ukrainian attempt to land near Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to land near the Antonovsky Bridge, the Kherson Region's operational services told reporters.

"The Russian military suppressed an attempt of the enemy to land in the direction of the Antonovsky Bridge. As a result, four boats and more than 20 Ukrainian fighters were destroyed," the source said.

The Russian units also destroyed a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer with ammunition near the settlement of Inzhenernoye in the Kherson Region, as well as Ukrainian manpower and two enemy vehicles in the area of Alekseyevsky Island and the Antonovka settlement.