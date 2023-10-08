Death toll from earthquake in Afghanistan exceeds 2,400 people – TOLO News channel

DUBAI, October 8. /TASS/. The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan increased to more than 2,400, the TOLOnews channel reported referring to an official in the Afghan government, formed by the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia).

According to a spokesman for the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority in the interim Afghan government, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to more than 2,400, with at least 2,000 more people injured.

Earlier, the official said that the number of victims of the earthquake was about 9,240, but this information was later refuted.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced on October 7 that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked the west of Afghanistan. The epicenter was located 42 kilometers (over 26 miles) to the northwest of the city of Herat, which has a population of some 272,000. A series of aftershocks were reported later following the powerful earthquake.