Two villages in Kursk Region come under shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled the villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine, damaging an electrical substation and an power transmission line in Tetkino, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Sunday.

"The villages of Tetkino and Popovo-Lezhachi came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. Six shells were fired," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling attack, an electrical substation and an electricity transmission line were damaged, leaving part of Tetkino without electricity.