Russia proposes tech solutions to Africa's water shortage problems — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moscow is offering African countries advanced technologies to help solve the continent's water shortage problems, with agreements already in place with a number of nations, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told a G20 ministerial meeting.

"Russia has confirmed its readiness to supply affordable modern equipment, share developments and experience in finding and using water deposits, improving the quality of the water supply and rational water use," Pankin said in a speech uploaded to the website of the Foreign Ministry.

According to him, Russia offers "competitive purification and water-saving technologies, know-how in the field of irrigation in agriculture, and crops that give heavy yield with less water consumption."

"Cooperation on that track has already been established with a number of African countries. As always, our Central Asian neighbors are helping us in this endeavor. The BRICS Clean Rivers program, put forward by Russia, aimed at improving rivers and preventing pollution of water resources in the countries of the association, is being successfully implemented," the senior diplomat said.

The meeting was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 22.