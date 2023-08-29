All flights to and from Pskov Airport cancelled on Wednesday to assess damage — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. All flights to and from Pskov Airport will be cancelled on Wednesday in order to assess the condition of the runway, possibly damaged during an earlier drone attack, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on Telegram.

"As to the airport’s schedule of work, a decision has been made to cancel all flights for <…> today, August 30, 2023, until the possible damage of the runway is assessed. According to preliminary assessments, it was nothing serious, but it is hard to make sure at nighttime," the governor said.

"If everything is fine, the airport will resume its work as normal on Thursday," Vedernikov added.

No casualties were reported after Wednesday’s drone attack on Pskov Airport in northwestern Russia, Vedernikov said.

"A drone attack on the airport has been repelled. Thanks God, there were no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed. All [emergency] services are working at the scene," Vedernikov said in a video address, posted on his Telegram channel.