Russian Air Defense Forces down several drones targeting Moscow, says mayor

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Air Defense Forces have shot down several military drones that targeted the Russian capital with one of the drones hitting and inflicting damages on one of the Moscow City skyscrapers, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"Air Defense Forces shot down several drones en-route to Moscow. One of them hit the same skyscraper in the [Moscow] City as previously. The facade at the level of the 21st floor of the building sustained damages. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram social network channel.