MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The extent of destruction at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is very serious and restoring it will be comparable to building it from scratch, head of the local administration Vladimir Leontyev said.

"The scale of destruction is very serious, <…> right now one cannot tell that it will be very easy to restore it. Apparently, it will require the same construction of the Kakhovka HPP as in 1950-1956 but in 2023-2024 this time," he told the Solovyov Live TV channel.