MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. A power facility in the Belgorod Region has caught fire, governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram channel.

"One of power installations is in fire," Gladkov wrote. "Nobody was injured. Consumers were not disconnected. Rapid response functions are working on site," the governor said.

An explosive dropped from a drone is a preliminary cause of fire outbreak, Gladkov noted.