Three downed drones with cameras found in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Three unmarked drones with cameras have been found after falling to the ground in various neighborhoods in the Moscow Region, a spokesman for law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"On Monday, a drone with a camera and a microphone but without any identifying marks was found on the territory of the Ugolyok gardeners’ cooperative in the Bogorodsk municipality. It was found some four kilometers from the crash site of a Ukrainian plane-type drone that was carrying explosives," the spokesman said, adding that two more similar drones were found in other Moscow Region neighborhoods.

It was reported on Monday, that a fallen Ukrainian-made drone stuffed with explosives had been found near the Zarya gardeners’ cooperative in the Bogorodsk district on April 23. Drones of this type are capable of covering a distance of up to 900 kilometers. Several kilometers from this site, a small quadrotor with a camera was found near a house in the Tagansky Vostochny gardeners’ cooperative. It is not ruled out that it was used to adjust the plane-type drone’s flight online.