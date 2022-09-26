Gunman who opened fire at Izhevsk school had schizophrenia — education minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov said that the gunman who went on a shooting spree at a school in Izhevsk on Monday had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"Artyom Kazantsev, who opened fire at a school in Izhevsk, was earlier diagnosed with schizophrenia," Kravtsov said, as follows from a post uploaded to the Education Ministry’s Telegram channel.

On Monday morning, a shooting incident occurred at school No. 88 in Izhevsk. The tragedy left 15 dead (4 adults and 11 minors). Another 24, including 22 children, were injured. Udmurtia has declared a period of mourning till September 29.