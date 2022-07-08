Japanese ex-premier Abe shows no vital signs after attack – Kyodo

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Japanese ex-premier Shinzo Abe presumably is in the state of cardiac arrest and lung failure following an attack on Friday, the Kyodo news agency said.

Clinical death is often referred to as ‘cessation of breathing and cardiovascular activity’ in Japan, where a person can be officially pronounced dead only by a specially authorized doctor.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was injured during a public speech in the city of Nara on Friday. At least two consecutive bangs were heard while he was addressing the crowd, the NHK television reported.

The ex-premier was rushed to hospital, bleeding and not conscious, a spokesperson for the ruling Lilberal Democratic Party of Japan said. Police said the politician had been shot in the back twice with a shotgun.

The presumed attacker was captured, NHK said. He apparently acted alone.