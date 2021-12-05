Bodies found of two Russian women missing in Cyprus since November

NICOSIA, December 5. /TASS/. The bodies of two Russian women who went missing in Cyprus on November 17 were discovered on Sunday, the Cyprus Mail newspaper reported on its website.

According to the newspaper, a 32-year-old citizen of Syria who was detained as the main suspect in this matter, confessed during questioning that he murdered both women and buried their bodies in a garden in a mountainous village in Limassol Province where he worked on a construction project. Earlier, investigation found traces of blood at the house in that village and on an excavator used in the construction which matched the DNA of one of the women. It is noted that authorities opened a criminal case on the double murder.

The Cyprus police reported on Sunday morning that on Saturday, a second suspect, 23, was detained as well as a 45-year-old man who drove a vehicle he was riding in.

On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in Nicosia told a TASS correspondent that the authorities have not yet informed the Russian side that the bodies of both women were found.

On November 25, the Cyprus police addressed the public asking for help in finding two women from Russia who have not been heard from since November 17 and published their photos. According to the Cypriot authorities, the two women, Alraeesi Khaiat, 43 and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, arrived in Cyprus as tourists, one at the beginning of summer, the other around one and a half months ago. They were reported missing from their Larnaca residence on November 17.