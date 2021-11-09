Cargo ship Rise Shine goes stranded near Russia’s Far Eastern port of Nakhodka

VLADIVOSTOK, November 9. /TASS/. A cargo ship, the Rise Shine, was reported to be stranded and broken into halves near the port of Nakhodka in Russia’s Primorye Territory, a source in the emergencies service of the Nakhodka Port told TASS on Tuesday.

"The vessel is stranded and broken into halves," the source said. "An issue of the ship’s crew evacuation is currently under discussions."

According to various Internet sources, the ship is flying the flag of Panama, its length and width are 101 and 19 meters correspondingly.

There is no immediate information about the number of the vessel’s crew.