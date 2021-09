MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The number of people killed in Russia’s Perm State University shooting has risen to eight, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Eight people have died as a result, several more have been injured," the agency noted.

According to the committee, a student opened fire at the university grounds. He was identified. When apprehended, the shooter resisted and was injured.

A criminal case was launched on the count of a murder of two or more people.