Russian police seize 70 kg of synthetic drugs in Chelyabinsk Region

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Police officers in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region have detained two drug traffickers and seized 70 kg of synthetic drugs, Spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told reporters.

Over 120 people detained globally for selling fake drugs on the Internet for $14 mln

"Officers detained a perpetrator <…> and discovered he was carrying more than 20 kg of synthetic drugs. During the searches in two garages and on a plot of land he owns, around 49 kg of drugs were seized," Volk noted.

The man’s accomplice was nabbed in the Chelyabinsk Region. He had 750 grams of synthetic drugs at home.

Six criminal cases were launched and are being investigated as one, both men are in custody.