Over 120 people detained globally for selling fake drugs on the Internet for $14 mln

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. More than 120 people were detained during a special operation for selling counterfeit medicine on the Internet, including antiviral medicine and medical masks, Chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of Police Alexander Prokopchuk said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"As a result of the operation, more than 120 criminals were detained around the world. Counterfeit medical products worth over $14 mln were seized from illegal circulation. Among them were antiviral drugs and protective masks," he said.

Prokopchuk also noted that the special operation was carried out in March this year simultaneously in 90 countries. "It is aimed at combating the illegal circulation of medicine and medical devices on the Internet. Since the beginning of the operation almost coincided with the WHO's decision to declare coronavirus pandemic, this event was given special importance," Prokopchuk added.

According to him, more than 4,000 suspicious sites and pages on social networks have been checked in Russia, more than 2,000 sites involved in the illegal sale of drugs and medical devices on the Internet have been identified, 87 criminal cases have been initiated, more than 1,100 administrative checks have been initiated, 34 people were detained for carrying out illegal activities.