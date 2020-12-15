Eleven killed as fire breaks out in care home in Russia’s Bashkortostan

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Eleven bodies were discovered at the scene of a firefighting effort in a care home in Bashkortostan, a republic in Russia's southern Urals, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"At 00:53 Moscow Time a fire was reported on Kizilskaya Street in Ishbuldino, in Bashkortostan’s Abzelilovsky district. Eleven bodies were found at the firefighting scene," the press service said.

Some 162 square meters of the private care home were on fire. Four people managed to leave the building. The blaze was extinguished at 04:00 Moscow Time.

Careless handling of fire is a preliminary cause of the blaze, a spokesperson for the emergencies services said. An investigation is ongoing.