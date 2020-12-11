French prosecution asks for 5, 15 years in prison for two Russians for Euro 2016 brawl

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. The French prosecution has asked the court to sentence two Russians accused of inflicting serious injuries on a British football fan during clashes following a Euro 2016 match in Marseille to 5 and 15 years in prison, defense attorney of one of the Russians told TASS Friday.

"The prosecutor asked for 5 years of prison for my client, Mikhail Ivkin, and between 14 and 15 years for Pavel Kosov," the attorney noted. "The prosecution believes that both are guilty of category D crime, commited as part of a hooligan group and deliberately targeted at a group of British fans."

During the Euro 2016, around 30 Russian fans broke through police ranks and stormed the English fan sector to start a brawl following the first match of the Russian national team against England in Marseille. One of the British fans was seriously injured and became disabled, the police couldn’t immediately end the fight. The Russians accused of starting the brawl were arrested in Germany in 2018 and handed over to France later.