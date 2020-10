MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Members of the outlawed terrorist organization who were liquidated in Volgograd had plotted a terrorist attack near the Motherland Calls memorial, as follows from a video released by the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday.

On a map of Volgograd confiscated from the terrorists the monument was circled in black as a likely target of an act of sabotage.