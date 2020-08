KRASNOYARSK, August 22. /TASS/. A passenger plane, en route from Khabarovsk to Moscow, made an emergency landing at the airport in Krasnoyarsk after smoke was detected in the baggage compartment, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"The plane has successfully landed," the source said.

The Boeing 747-412 owned by Rossiya airline was carrying 421 people.