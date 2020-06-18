Moscow shooting suspect obtained weapon despite earlier pickpocketing sentence

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The young man, suspected of killing three on Priorova Street in Moscow was previously sentenced for theft; despite that, he somehow managed to get his hands on a firearm, a source in the law enforcement told TASS Thursday.

"The suspect, Sevastian Putintsev, was sentenced for [pickpocketing] in 2017. Still, he got access to a firearm. The entrance surveillance camera recorded him entering the building with a hunting carbine in a case. Supposedly, he used the carbine to commit the murder," the source said.

On Thursday, a man opened fire in an apartment on the 7th floor of a residential building on Priorova Street in northern Moscow. After that, he barricaded himself in the apartment. A total of 6 to 7 shots were fired. Four people died in the shooting — a woman, her mother and child and the shooter himself, who committed suicide.