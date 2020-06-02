Fuel spill at CHPP in Norilsk may be due to soil thawing

NORILSK, June 2. /TASS/. The diesel fuel spill at the combined heating and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk may occur due to permafrost soil thawing, First Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Sergei Dyachenko told reporters on Tuesday.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk on May 29. A motor vehicle entered the fuel spill then, causing the fire outbreak. About 20,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total.

"The company still has to sort many things out. This will be a thorough work to inspect and assess the condition of the tank that caused subsidence of the base the tank had rested upon. We can now assume according to documents we are retrieving that permafrost thawing could occur due to abnormally mild summer temperatures lasting for several years and that the partial subsidence of base supports could take place," Dyachenko said.

This lead to the base collapse and the impact blow in the tank, followed by the quick fuel spill on the surface, the top manager said.

The company and rescue services has currently contained the oil product spread in the Norilsk-Pyasinskaya water system.