Fire at hospice near Moscow caused by faulty wiring, investigators say

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The fire at a hospice for elderly people in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, which killed ten, had been caused by faulty wiring, the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department in the Moscow Region told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by faulty wiring," the investigators said.

The hospice was located in a private house. The investigators launched a criminal investigation into providing services, which fail to meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence.

The firefighters earlier discovered the bodies of nine people aged between 66 and 90 with burns, and nine others were hospitalized.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies said the fire had started in a shower room and could have been caused by a faulty boiler. The hospice had been working illegally in a cottage rented by an individual.