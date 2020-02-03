More than 4,000 remain under medical supervision in Russia over coronavirus suspicion

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. More than 4,000 people, who had contacts with coronavirus suspects, remain under medical supervision in Russia, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said Monday.

"Since December 31, Rospotrebnadzor examined 29,651 flights, and 1,627,142 people, discovered 379 people with diseases, who previously were in China for 14 days. Currently, more than 4,000 people who contacted with suspected coronavirus patients remain under medical supervision," she said.