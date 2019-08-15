An Airbus A321 made a crash landing near Zhukovsky International Airport in the Moscow region. According to the airline, both engines of the plane failed after hitting birds. There were 226 passengers and seven crew members aboard the aircraft. All passengers were promptly evacuated. As many as fifty-five passengers, including 17 children, have sought medical attention after the incident. The plane that made a crash landing was significantly damaged and won’t perform flights in the near future, the airline said in a statement.
Miracle in a cornfield: Airliner belly-lands safely outside Moscow following bird strike
All passengers were evacuated
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Russian police officers are seen near the site of Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane emergency landing outside Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Passengers by an Airbus A321 plane that has made a hard landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region© Olga Shavrova/TASS
Airbus A321 plane with 226 passengers and seven crew members on board en-route from Moscow to Simferopol made emergency landing after a right engine failure following the plane's colliding with seagulls shortly after take-off© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
All passengers were promptly evacuated© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
As many as fifty-five passengers, including 17 children, have sought medical attention after the incident.© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS
Passengers of an Airbus A321 plane of the Ural Airlines that has made a hard landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport© Russian Emergency Situations Ministry/TASS
A general view of a Ural Airlines A-321 passenger plane at the site of its emergency landing in Moscow region© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Ambulance vehicles by Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region© Alexei Shtokal/TASS
An ambulance vehicle by Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region© Alexei Shtokal/TASS
A view of the tail of A-321 passenger plane at the site of its emergency landing outside Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russia’s defense chief inspects highly protected combat robots based on T-72B3 tank
The high-ranking official checked how Uralvagonzavod was fulfilling the defense procurement plan
Read more
Kremlin defends law enforcement for taking tough action to curb riots
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia’s law enforcement agencies are fulfilling their duties
Read more
Spanish fighter jet buzzes Russian defense chief's plane
The F-18 fighter jet tried to approach a plane of the Russian defense minister over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Read more
China requests UN Security Council to address Kashmir on August 15 or 16
Moscow does not object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors
Read more
US is behind Kiev's citizenship offer to Russian 'political refugees' — Duma speaker
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that it is "sheer populism" to invite citizens from other countries to a state where every sector is hit by a crisis
Read more
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Read more
Press review: EU visa bullying looms over Donbass and what’s fueling the Moscow rallies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 12
Read more
Helicopter hard landing leaves three injured in Russia’s Kamchatka
A Mil Mi-8 helicopter was carrying tourists, according to the source
Read more
Military pilots spread their wings to mark Russian Air Force Day
Russia's best military aircraft, transport and attack helicopters in this photo gallery
Read more
Kremlin warns against focusing on Trump’s views on Severodvinsk incident
The Kremlin spokesman said the population’s safety was fully ensured after the incident
Read more
Crimea to enter into economic cooperation agreement with Syria in August
The signing will take place at the 61st Damascus International Fair
Read more
Two Russian strategic bombers perform flight over Barents, Norwegian and North Seas
Norwegian F-16 fighters shadow Russian strategic bombers at certain stages of the flight
Read more
Republika Srpska will not join NATO but follow Serbia’s neutrality policy — top official
The high-ranking official said the entity's Partnership for Peace program with NATO was "quite enough"
Read more
Turkey expects second S-400 squadron to be delivered in August or September
According to the defense minister, since the INF treaty has been terminated, "Turkey will have an increasing need for the S-400 systems"
Read more
Crimea seeks to initiate talks with Kiev to allow Dnieper water into peninsula
"This is not Dnieper River water belonging to Ukraine, this is our water flowing from Russian territory," Russia's envoy to the Crimea explained
Read more
EU does not see Ukraine, Georgia as potential candidates to join union — statement
The document deals with six countries, non-EU members, aligning themselves with the European Council’s decision to extend the sanctions against Crimea
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Read more
Ukraine declares Russian diplomat in Lvov persona non grata
In response, Moscow declared Ukrainian consulate staffer in St. Petersburg persona non grata
Read more
Zelensky eases citizenship for Russians ‘persecuted on political motives’
Zelensky extended the list of documents, which may serve as the grounds for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
Trove of ancient silver coins found in Russia
They are believed to be the oldest coins to be minted on the territory of modern Russia
Read more
Girl punched by police officer at Moscow rally diagnosed with brain injury
A video was posted on the Internet earlier that showed one of the officers punching the girl in the liver
Read more
Su-24M bombers launch 100 missiles and bombs against enemy targets in south Russia drills
The drills involve more than 20 aircraft
Read more
Accident near Severodvinsk occurs when testing missile on sea-based platform - Rosatom
А spokesman of Rosatom said, that "the concourse of factors was present, which often takes place when testing new technologies"
Read more
Court sanctions ex-President Poroshenko’s lie detector test — media
The former president's consent is required though
Read more
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
Read more
Bird strike compels airliner carrying 234 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Read more
Illegal amber extraction in Ukraine’s north may lead to environmental disaster — official
According to the National Police chief, the issue has been raised at the national level for the first time
Read more
Russia’s new Mi-38 transport helicopters to start arriving for troops in 2019
The Mi-38T transport and troop landing helicopter is a derivative of the certified civilian Mi-38 rotorcraft
Read more
Troops in Volga area get latest Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfits
The system allows a soldier to get continuously updated on the situation in the combat area
Read more
Russian jets force NATO’s F-18 away from Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea
NATO jets approached Russian aircraft to identify it, according to a NATO official
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate to enter final shipbuilders’ trials this week
Project 22350 frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots
Read more
West plans to accuse Serbia of disrupting dialogue with Kosovo — Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alaxander Botsan-Kharchenko said that "prerequisites are being created to once again accuse Belgrade of disrupting negotiations"
Read more
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Read more
Russian military inspectors to make observation flight over US territory
The Russian aircraft will perform its flight along the agreed route
Read more
Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan
The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and a simulated air target
Read more
Kremlin says Russian missiles remain world’s best despite US developments
"Russian developments in this area are so far considerably outpacing the level, which other countries have been able to achieve," the presidential spokesman noted
Read more
Polish authorities intend to increase price of Russian gas transit — news agency
The fee Poland currently receives from Gazprom is "actually equal to zero," according to the Polish energy security official
Read more
Potential US pullout from WTO would cloud organization’s survival, Kremlin cautions
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the statement by the US president, who warned that America might leave the WTO
Read more
Terrorists reportedly capture pilot from Syrian jet brought down in Idlib — TV
The plane was attacking positions of militants putting up resistance in Khan Shaykhun
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet latest warship, coastal artillery strike targets in drills
The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training plan, the Fleet's press office stated
Read more