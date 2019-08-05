Thousands of pieces of ammunition explode at military unit in Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, August 5. /TASS/. Ammunition keeps exploding on the premises of a military unit in the village of Kamenka, the Krasnoyarsk Region for a fifth hour running, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"Ammunition has been exploding for five hours by now. Explosions are somewhat rarer. Several thousand pieces have blown up," the source said.

A local legislator, Semyon Semyonov, who is in the area of the emergency, has told TASS the explosions are continuing non-stop.

"The shells are exploding one by one. Haze and smoke are drifting from there," Semyonov said.

The warehouse containing powder for artillery shells caught fire and explosions followed at about 13:00 Moscow time in the territory of a military unit in the Achinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk Region. Communities within a 20-kilometer area around the emergency are being evacuated. Medics say the four military servicemen and four civilians have been injured. A source in the emergency services reported one fatality. The Defense Ministry denied it.