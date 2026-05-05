Serbia, Russia keep high trade turnover — minister

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Serbia and Russia has remained at a fairly high level despite expectations related to logistical and sanction constraints, Minister in charge of Serbian international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic told TASS in an interview.

"The trade between our countries contracted after the start of the Special Military Operation due to logistical and sanction constraints affected both our side and your side. Nevertheless, it remained at a relatively high level, which was sudden - many expected a much deeper decline. Nevertheless, the business can adapt and we are very satisfied with the results now," Popovic noted.

The countries set the goal of reaching the 2022 trade turnover level standing at $4.3 bln during the next five years, he added.

"It is feasible if we continue working as before. We are regularly in touch with [Russian Economic Development] Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, regularly met and coordinate the activities. We try to help in solving problems of the Serbian business in Russia and Russian business in Serbia," the minister said.