WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its forecast for global economic growth in 2025 by 0.1 percentage point, according to the January update to the fund's report on global economic development prospects presented in Washington.

The IMF expects the global economic growth rate to be 3.3% in 2025 and in 2026, up from 3.2% in 2024.

In October 2024, the fund's experts predicted that global economic growth in 2025 would be 3.2%.