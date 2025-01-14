Rosatom CEO calls Vietnam's desire to return to NPP project breakthrough

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. The Vietnamese government is serious about updating and implementing the Ninh Thuan-1 nuclear power plant construction project, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental talks in Hanoi chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Two VVER-1200 units at the Ninh Thuan-1 site – on the one hand, these agreements have already been reached. On the other hand, they need to be updated. But we see a very serious commitment from the Vietnamese government to implement this project. This is a breakthrough," Likhachev said.

In 2016 the National Assembly of Vietnam decided to suspend the implementation of the plan to develop nuclear energy in the country, which included the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the central province of Ninh Thuan with Russia's participation. The Ninh Thuan-1 NPP was to consist of two units with VVER reactors with a capacity of up to 1.2 GW each.