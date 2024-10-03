Arctic algae accumulate selectively heavy metals from water

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Scientists studied impact from polymetallic ore mining in the 1930s on environment of the Vaygach Island in the Barents Sea. They found that algae selectively accumulate heavy metals, probably using them in vital processes, press service of the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology (the Russian Academy of Sciences) told TASS.

"Bottom sediments and algae absorb and accumulate metals from water, and the latter do so much more actively than sediments," the press service said. "This indicates selectivity of certain algae species and, possibly, their use of those metals in vital processes."

The Vaygach is the only island in the Russian Arctic where polymetallic ores were mined in the 20th century. In 1931-1934, about 11,000 tons of lead-zinc ores were mined there. Longboats took enriched ore to sea steamers for further transportation. As in 1935 the mines were flooded with groundwater, production on the island stopped.

Results of hydrology and hydrochemistry processes studies, conducted in July 2023, show dissolved and undissolved substances from the Vaygach Island enter the Yugorsky Shar Strait that connects the Barents and the Kara Seas through micro-tidal estuaries of small rivers - the Krasnaya and the Varkutsyaha. Experts stress heavy metals' biggest accumulation was found in areas where river and sea waters meet.

"Though, by modern standards, the ore extraction was not big, and despite the significant time since the production stopped there, the negative impact from the past anthropogenic activity can be traced to this day, which allows us to conclude that it is necessary and important to have lands restored and rehabilitated after deposits are conserved in the Arctic and specifically on the Arctic islands," scientists say.