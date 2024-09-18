IMF postpones consultations with Russia while collecting and analyzing relevant data

WASHINGTON, September 18. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to postpone consultations with the Russian authorities as part of the annual review of the Russian economy based on the fourth article of its charter, an IMF spokesperson told TASS.

"Article IV consultations with Russia have been postponed while we gather all the necessary data and analysis for a rigorous consultation," the official said.

On September 12, the fund's official representative Julie Kozak said at a regular briefing that the IMF is resuming consultations with Russia under article IV of the Charter that were suspended due to the special military operation as the economic situation in the country is stabilizing.

According to her, as part of the upcoming article four consultation, the fund’s team was to hold bilateral discussions with the Russian authorities from September 16. She said that the representatives of IMF would discuss with the Russian authorities "the country's economic developments, prospects and policies.".