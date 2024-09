MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The yuan-to-ruble rate on Moscow Exchange has exceeded 13 rubles on Wednesday, for the first time since April 18, 2024, according to currency trading data.

As of 04:54 p.m. Moscow time, the yuan rate grew by 0.94% to 13.0025 rubles.

By 05:17 p.m. Moscow time, the yuan slowed its growth and amounted to 12.9725 rubles (+0.77%).