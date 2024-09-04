Northern Supplies to favor from connected Siberian railways, Northern Sea Route — experts

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The connection of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) with the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian Railway through new transport and logistics hubs and cross-routes will improve the quality of goods supplies to the northern regions, said experts interviewed by TASS.

State approaches to improving the Northern Supplies system are on agenda of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"For Yakutia, where most districts are in the Arctic and the Far North, the effective organization of Northern Supplies is vital. This is an important prerequisite for development of the regional transport infrastructures, it determines necessary transport connections between the Trans-Siberian Railway and BAM with the Northern Sea Route," said Elena Zaostrovskikh of the Institute of Economic Research, the Russian Academy of Sciences' Far Eastern Branch.

Sergey Leonov, a leading researcher at the Institute of Economic Research, stressed the modern transport and logistics hubs should develop transport links between NSR and the southern railway lines (Trans-Siberian and BAM).

According to him, Yakutia is about to complete just the first stage of such hubs in the village of Nizhny Bestyakh. "When the bridge across the Lena is ready, it would be reasonable to merge two hubs (Yakutsk and Nizhny Bestyakh) into one large hub, which could handle up to 7.3 million tons of cargo per year," the expert said.

According to the scientist, water transport is important for the rational organization of Northern Supplies in Yakutia - to solve the logistics problems of latitudinal transport routes (NSR, BAM and the Trans-Siberian Railway) by forming the Skovorodino - Tynda - Yakutsk - Tiksi railway-river transport corridor.

