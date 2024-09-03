Trade turnover between Russia, Mongolia up, dollars almost not used in payments — Putin

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a notable increase in trade turnover with Mongolia, with dollars and euros almost not used in payments.

"Russia is one of Mongolia’s key international economic partners. In the first seven months of this year trade turnover gained over 21%," Putin said following talks with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

"Trade payments between the two countries are almost fully made in currencies alternative to the dollar and the euro," he said.

The relations between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar "are developing dynamically and strengthening in full accordance with the interstate agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership signed five years ago," Putin noted. He also paid attention to the fact that "a wide range of issues of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields" was considered, with heads of countries "sharing views on the most relevant international and regional issues." "Further [to the meeting] a number of bilateral agreements were made," the president said.

"Much attention was paid to boosting mutually beneficial trade and investment ties" at the talks, he noted. "Building close ties between Mongolia and the Eurasian Economic Union would facilitate further growth of mutual export and import operations," Putin said, adding that "Russia supported the idea of a trade agreement between Mongolia and the EAEU to be concluded."