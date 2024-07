MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Netherlands-based Yandex N.V. completed the deal of the Russian business sale and is not the shareholder of Yandex anymore, International Public Joint Stock Company (IPJSC) Yandex said.

"IPJSC Yandex announces that Netherlands’ Yandex N.V. completed the deal of Yandex business ale and fully withdrew from the composition of group shareholders," it said.

Yandex. N.V. will change its name and stop using Yandex brands by July 31 of this year, the company added.