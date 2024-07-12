Tajikistan GDP grows by 8.2% in 1H 2024, inflation reaches 1.9%

DUSHANBE, July 12. /TASS/. The inflation rate in Tajikistan in the first half of 2024 was 1.9% - in comparison with the same period last year it slowed down by 0.4%, the National Bank reported after an extended meeting with a review of the results of work for six months.

At the same time, inflation in the first half of the year was below the National Bank's target, which was set at 6% plus or minus 2% for the medium term. Thanks to this, the refinancing rate in Tajikistan was reduced from 9.5% to 9.25% during this period, the regulator said in a statement. The next rate decision is expected by the end of July.

The report note that Tajikistan's GDP grew by 8.2% in the first six months of this year, which is higher than the level predicted by the Ministry of Economic Development for 2024 - at least 8%.