Rosatom ready to develop lithium mining in Bolivia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6 /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to develop lithium extraction and product manufacturing in Bolivia, Director General of Russia’s state corporation Alexey Likhachev said during a meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce, the press service of the Russian corporation announced.

"Regarding lithium, Luis Arce was informed about Rosatom’s expertise and solutions in lithium extraction and product manufacturing. They acknowledged the benefits of Russian technology for Bolivia’s economy while ensuring environmental protection. Likhachev expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation and moving forward with joint projects on Bolivian salt flats," the company’s press service said in a statement.

"Alexey Likhachev provided an update on the Nuclear Research and Technology Centre project in El Alto, highlighting its socio-economic importance. Both parties recognised the role of the cyclotron complex in delivering high-tech medical care to Bolivians and stressed the significance of the multifunctional irradiation center for national agriculture. Likhachev confirmed plans to complete the Center’s construction on schedule," the company said.

