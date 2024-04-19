Academy of Sciences' expedition publishes books in 4 rare languages of Northern peoples

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences' Clean Arctic - Vostok-77 expedition in the course of work on preservation of languages of the North's indigenous peoples published books in the Nanai, Dolgan, Sami and Tofalar languages, the expedition's acting leader Dmitry Belov said at the TASS press center.

The Expedition for Books is engaged in the search and preparation for further publication of books in languages of the North's indigenous peoples. Over the expedition's six months, experts have found more than 50 texts, and four books have been published in the required number of copies," he said.

The books in the Nanai, Dolgan, Sami and Tofalari languages will be available at the Moscow Arctic Library No. 77, which has Russia's first scientific department of publications in rare languages.

Clean Arctic - Vostok-77 is the biggest continental high-latitude scientific expedition in the history of the North's studies in terms of the number of participants. It will have 77 expedition teams. The 12,000-kilometer route has been structured to meet the objectives, set by the Russian Academy of Sciences' research centers, and in accordance with due studies under university grants. Over a year-long term, 700 participants from the Academy's more than 20 research centers and from federal universities, as well as the Russian Geographical Society's volunteers, will conduct 200 studies. One of the tasks the expedition is facing is to research and preserve the North's rare languages. TASS is the expedition's general information partner.