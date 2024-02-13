GECF summit in Algeria to focus on gas issue amid geopolitical changes — minister

RABAT, February 13. /TASS/. The participants of the upcoming seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algeria will focus on global issues in the gas sector amid ongoing geopolitical changes, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said.

"The meeting will enable heads of states and governments to discuss global issues in the gas sector, get acquainted with research on development of gas markets amid geopolitical and structural changes in the gas sector," he told the Algerian magazine Al Jaysh.

Such an "important event of global scale as the GECF summit will lay out the way forward to stable, safe and prosperous energy future for member states to push the gas industry to participating in ensuring energy security, support of the energy shift in the long run," the minister noted.

"The Algerian declaration will be passed at the summit that will ensure member states’ commitment to cooperation with each other for combating global challenges and geopolitical changes, as well as protect common interests of member states in the gas industry," Akrab concluded.