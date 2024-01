MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. At the end of 2023, Rosneft set a record for gas production with 106 bln cubic meters, according to the company’s First Vice President Sergey Menzhinsky.

"Rosneft is also the largest independent gas producer. This year we reached the highest historical record, producing 106 bln cubic meters of gas and reaching the market share of 14%," he said.