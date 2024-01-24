Elgaugol reports 30% surge in coal production in 2023 — company

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Elgaugol scaled up coal mining by 30% to 26 mln metric tons last year, compared to 20 mln metric tons in 2022, the coal miner reports.

Investments to develop the Elga coal mining complex totaled 220 bln rubles ($2.5 bln), Elgaugol said.

The company also commissioned four washing plants in 2023 and four more will go live in 2024. The launch of the second stage at the Elginskoe Deposit will enable boosting production to 45 mln metric tons of coking coal, Elgaugol noted.

The company also reported that thus far, it has built 350 km out of the planned 531 km-long Pacific Railway.

The Elginskoe coal deposit in Yakutia is among the world’s largest. According to the JORC’s assessment, the deposit holds 2.2 bln metric tons of raw coal. Elgaugol has a license to extract there. A private railway is being built to the Sea of Okhotsk to export raw coal, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2025-2026.