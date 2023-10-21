BERLIN, October 21. /TASS/. Germany is paying for current natural gas supplies time more than it paid for the Russian fuel, member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany faction Steffen Kotre told TASS.

"Russian gas is beneficial and eco-friendly and the same cannot be said about current supplies - primarily liquefied gas from the US. Germany is paying three-four times more for these supplies but gas from the US produced by fracturing method does not conform to our environmental standards," the German lawmaker said.