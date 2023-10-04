Putin compares current global currencies system with financial pyramid

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, October 4. /TASS/. Countries managing global currencies are at the top of a ‘financial pyramid’ and this is not in line with interests of the majority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session as part of the 3rd International Olympiad on Financial Security.

"I strongly expect that despite all the current complications at the international stage, we will eventually achieve a certain consensus, not being confined to only interests of countries that head, so to say, this financial pyramid at present. This is actually clear because these are apparently their national currencies. However, this does not correspond to today’s interests of the overwhelming majority of mankind," the Russian President said.

It is very important to elaborate common approaches as regards cyber-threats because these are common problems, the President added, referring to the problem of cybercrimes.