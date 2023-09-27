Alrosa intends to increase share of diamond sales to Russian jewelers — top manager

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The diamond mining company Alrosa plans to increase the share of diamond sales to Russian jewelers, Dmitry Amelkin, head of Alrosa's strategic projects and analytics center, told TASS ahead of the Moscow Financial Forum.

"Currently, the domestic market is important for the Alrosa cutting complex, and we see several promising areas of development. This is an expansion of the share of sales of diamonds for the manufacture of jewelry by Russian jewelers and the development of products of the investment diamond program," he said.

The company plans to expand its offer of small-sized diamonds, which were previously produced in smaller volumes, to Russian jewelry companies in the mid-price segment, Amelkin said.

About forum

The Moscow Financial Forum will take place on September 28 at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. The event is sponsored by the Finance Ministry and the Moscow government.

The main theme of the forum is "In search of a new balance: the Russian financial and economic system during worldwide transformation."