Putin starts work at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin starts a two-day trip to Vladivostok, where he will take part in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The program of the Russian leader will be very packed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. The President will see today the interactive presentation of the Far East development results, with residents of advance development territories connected via a videoconference link. Eighteen such territories have been established in total with the special legal regime for the business.

The head of state will also hold a meeting on Monday on development of Far Eastern cities of Birobidzhan, Blagoveshchensk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.