Russian automaker Avtotor launches production of Chinese Kaiyi crossovers in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, August 31. /TASS/. Russian automobile manufacturer Avtotor has launched production of China’s Kaiyi X3 and Kaiyi X3 Pro crossovers at its plant in Kaliningrad, the automaker’s press service said.

"Production of Kaiyi X3 and Kaiyi X3 Pro crossovers has started at Avtotor’s Kaliningrad automobile plant. The first vehicles have rolled off of the passenger car production line. Compact crossovers complement the model range under the Kaiyi brand produced by Avtotor since January 2023," the press service said.

Plans call for offering Russian motorists four models under the Kaiyi brand this year. Use of local components is provided for under the relevant strategic cooperation agreement with a phased increase in the localization level.