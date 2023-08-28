Yandex Cloud reports soaring revenues in H1 2023

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Revenues of the Yandex Cloud platform nearly doubled in the first half of 2023 to 5.8 bln rubles ($60.7 mln), the cloud platform reported.

The distribution of revenue shares between infrastructural and platform services remained flat as of the end of the reporting period. The share of infrastructural services stood at 55%.

The number of accounts on the platform increased to 27,900, Yandex Cloud informed. The cloud’s users boosted their consumption of the platform’s services by 1.6 times as of the end of the first six months in 2023.