Chinese medical robots producer ready to tap into neighboring markets, including Russia

BEIJING, August 16./TASS/. Sagebot Intelligent Medical, a China-based medical robots producer, plans to get into markets of neighboring countries, including Russia, Commercial Director of the company Zhang Yue told TASS.

"I believe we will be able to start export supplies of our products in the next year or at the turn of this year. Certainly, we plan to make supplies to the nearest countries initially and will then gradually expand the coverage," Zhang said.

Russia is among countries, whose markets may be tapped by Sagebot Intelligent Medical in the near future, the executive said. "However, it is difficult to indicate the specific timeframe so far," Zhang noted. "We plan to pass certification of our equipment in Russia at present," she noted. "If our company manages to obtain an official Russian certificate, we are ready to provide Russians with our robotic surgical technologies and contribute to their promotion on a cooperative basis," the commercial director added.

Sagebot Intelligent Medical is producing up to 300 medical robots per year, Zhang said. "I believe it is a high figure, since high-precision equipment is meant. The demand for such products is high; it can replace a conventional laparoscope," she added.